Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

An F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Mighty Shrikes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94 makes an arrested landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 28, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joseph M. Paolucci)