Sailors transit the flight deck during flight operations on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 28, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joseph M. Paolucci)
This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 11 of 11], by SN Joseph Paolucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.