    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 2 of 11]

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Seaman Joseph Paolucci 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailors transit the flight deck during flight operations on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 28, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joseph M. Paolucci)

