    The 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron continues flying missions from Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1 [Image 5 of 6]

    The 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron continues flying missions from Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Krus, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, secures tools while preparing a B-1B Lancer for takeoff during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 29, 2025. The United States is an Indo-Pacific nation and will remain engaged in the region to support U.S. allies and partners in the goal of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 17:57
    Photo ID: 8848252
    VIRIN: 250129-F-OL684-1154
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron continues flying missions from Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    INDOPACOM
    bomber task force pacific
    BTF 25-1
    dual takeoff

