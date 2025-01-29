The 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron continues flying missions from Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Krus, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, secures tools while preparing a B-1B Lancer for takeoff during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 29, 2025. The United States is an Indo-Pacific nation and will remain engaged in the region to support U.S. allies and partners in the goal of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)