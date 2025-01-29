U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Chantelle Williams, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron aviation resource management journeyman, provides a pre-flight brief during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 29, 2025. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 17:57
|Photo ID:
|8848248
|VIRIN:
|250129-F-OL684-1004
|Resolution:
|6367x4245
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
The 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron continues flying missions from Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brittany Kenney