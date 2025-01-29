The 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron continues flying missions from Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force aircrew assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., listen during a Bomber Task Force 25-1 step brief at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 29, 2025. The BTF missions are designed to showcase the Pacific Air Force’s ability to deter, deny, and dominate any influence or aggression from adversaries or competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)