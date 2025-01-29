The 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron continues flying missions from Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Plourde, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron deputy commander, prepares to board a B-1B Lancer during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 29, 2025. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a complex and uncertain security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)