The 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron continues flying missions from Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Plourde, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron deputy commander, prepares to board a B-1B Lancer during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 29, 2025. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a complex and uncertain security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 17:57
|Photo ID:
|8848250
|VIRIN:
|250129-F-OL684-1110
|Resolution:
|6115x4077
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
