U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brendan Harkin, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron dedicated crew chief, smiles while speaking to maintainers through a headset while preparing a B-1B Lancer for takeoff during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 29, 2025. Demonstrating cutting-edge capabilities, forward presence, and commitment to our Allies and partners communicates the United States’ resolve in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 17:57
|Photo ID:
|8848251
|VIRIN:
|250129-F-OL684-1130
|Resolution:
|7699x5133
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron continues flying missions from Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.