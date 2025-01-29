The 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron continues flying missions from Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brendan Harkin, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron dedicated crew chief, smiles while speaking to maintainers through a headset while preparing a B-1B Lancer for takeoff during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 29, 2025. Demonstrating cutting-edge capabilities, forward presence, and commitment to our Allies and partners communicates the United States’ resolve in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)