    The 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron continues flying missions from Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1 [Image 4 of 6]

    The 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron continues flying missions from Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brendan Harkin, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron dedicated crew chief, smiles while speaking to maintainers through a headset while preparing a B-1B Lancer for takeoff during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 29, 2025. Demonstrating cutting-edge capabilities, forward presence, and commitment to our Allies and partners communicates the United States’ resolve in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)

    This work, The 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron continues flying missions from Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    INDOPACOM
    bomber task force pacific
    BTF 25-1
    dual takeoff

