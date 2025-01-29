Parker Awards Presentation Jan25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Lt. Gen. Ellis D. Parker Award in the Combat Support category, and the overall Top Battalion of the Year is presented to the 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (GSAB), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, V Corps, by Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, U.S. Army Aviation branch chief, and command team, at Fort Novosel, Ala., Jan. 29, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)