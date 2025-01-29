Parker Awards Presentation Jan25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Lt. Gen. Ellis D. Parker Award in the Combat Service Support category is presented to the 404th Aviation Support Battalion, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, by Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, U.S. Army Aviation branch chief, and command team, at Fort Novosel, Ala., Jan. 29, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)