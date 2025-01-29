Aviation Center announces 2024 Lt. Gen. Ellis D. Parker Award winners

Photo By Kelly Morris | The Lt. Gen. Ellis D. Parker Award in the Combat Support category, and the overall Top...... read more read more Photo By Kelly Morris | The Lt. Gen. Ellis D. Parker Award in the Combat Support category, and the overall Top Battalion of the Year is presented to the 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (GSAB), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, V Corps, by Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, U.S. Army Aviation branch chief, and command team, at Fort Novosel, Ala., Jan. 29, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris) see less | View Image Page

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala.--The U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence announced the winners of the 2024 Lt. Gen. Ellis D. Parker Awards Jan. 29, 2025.



The multi-component Department of the Army level awards, which recognize excellence at the battalion level, were presented during the annual Aviation Senior Leader Forum here.



The award’s namesake is a former Army Aviation branch chief. A true Army Aviation pioneer, Parker provided the vision, the masterful leadership, and the commitment necessary to consolidate and modernize Army Aviation during its formative years.



Parker assumed command shortly after the branch’s formation, and skillfully led a fledgling branch into its rightful place within the Army. As commanding general, Parker consolidated and modernized Army Aviation hardware, doctrine, training and logistics, making possible the Army’s transition from the Cobra helicopter to the Apache.



For the award, Aviation battalions are nominated annually across four categories—Combat Support, Table of Distribution and Allowances, Combat Service Support, and Combat--and are initially boarded against category peers.



They undergo an evaluation against four primary criteria, including safety, leadership, training and maintenance. The winners then compete for the top aviation battalion of the year award.



The 2024 Lt. Gen. Ellis D. Parker Award winners are:

• The Combat Support category, and overall Top Aviation Battalion of the Year winner is 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (GSAB),12th Combat Aviation Brigade, V Corps, United States Army Europe.

• The Table of Distribution and Allowances category winner is Special Operations Aviation Training Battalion, U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command, Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia.

• The Combat Service Support category winner is 404th Aviation Support Battalion, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado.

• The Combat category winner is 3rd battalion,160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, Fort Campbell, Kentucky.



Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, AVCOE and Fort Novosel commanding general, who serves as the U.S. Army Aviation branch chief, lauded the individuals and organizations who have excelled across the Army Aviation enterprise.



“These exemplars embody the culture of what we all emulate and champion to make our Army the decisive land force to defeat tyranny from oppressors,” Gill said.



“It’s on all of us to hone that warfighting culture in our branch. We owe it to our Soldiers to train them to be resilient, proficient, unrelenting and ready to fight on today’s battlefield.”



“I want to congratulate the award recipients and reaffirm that the actions that earned you this recognition are the mettle that enables Army Aviation to remain the decisive element of our combined arms team, ready to meet tomorrow’s challenges, today,” he said.



For more information about Lt. Gen. Ellis D. Parker and the awards process visit https://home.army.mil/novosel/usaace/edpaward .