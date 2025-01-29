Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Parker Awards Presentation Jan25 [Image 2 of 4]

    Parker Awards Presentation Jan25

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Kelly Morris    

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    The Lt. Gen. Ellis D. Parker Award in the Combat category is presented to the 3rd Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, by Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, U.S. Army Aviation branch chief, and command team, at Fort Novosel, Ala., Jan. 29, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 17:28
    Photo ID: 8848221
    VIRIN: 250129-A-LO141-8918
    Resolution: 5487x4189
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Aviation Center announces 2024 Lt. Gen. Ellis D. Parker Award winners

    tradoc
    usaace
    fort novosel

