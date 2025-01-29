Parker Awards Presentation Jan25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Lt. Gen. Ellis D. Parker Award in the Combat category is presented to the 3rd Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, by Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, U.S. Army Aviation branch chief, and command team, at Fort Novosel, Ala., Jan. 29, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)