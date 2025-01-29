Parker Awards Presentation Jan25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Lt. Gen. Ellis D. Parker Award in the Table of Distribution and Allowances category is presented to the Special Operations Aviation Training Battalion, Special Operations Aviation Command, by Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, U.S. Army Aviation branch chief, and command team, at Fort Novosel, Ala., Jan. 29, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)