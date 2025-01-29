Joint Base Langley-Eustis executes its first Combat Readiness Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. - Personnel bags sit on a scale, ready to be weighed, ahead of a simulated deployment as part of a combat readiness inspection, Jan. 26, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Loadmasters use the accurate weight to calculate the correct center of balance to ensure safety of flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)