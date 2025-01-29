JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. - Personnel bags sit on a scale, ready to be weighed, ahead of a simulated deployment as part of a combat readiness inspection, Jan. 26, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Loadmasters use the accurate weight to calculate the correct center of balance to ensure safety of flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 15:38
|Photo ID:
|8847954
|VIRIN:
|250126-F-EL822-1208
|Resolution:
|5871x3906
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Langley-Eustis executes its first Combat Readiness Inspection [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Cherish Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.