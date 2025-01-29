Joint Base Langley-Eustis executes its first Combat Readiness Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. - U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathan Unruh, 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation representative, unloads personnel bags from a truck, Jan. 26, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The bags belong to Airmen preparing for a simulated deployment as part of the combat readiness inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)