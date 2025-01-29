Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis executes its first Combat Readiness Inspection [Image 7 of 10]

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis executes its first Combat Readiness Inspection

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. - U.S. Air Force Airman Gabriel Constancia, air transportation representative assigned to the 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron, loads personnel bags onto a scale ahead of a simulated deployment, Jan. 26, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. It is important to know the correct weight of the bags so loadmasters can calculate the correct center of balance to ensure safety of flight.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 15:38
