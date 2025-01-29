Joint Base Langley-Eustis executes its first Combat Readiness Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. - U.S. Air Force Airman Gabriel Constancia, air transportation representative assigned to the 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron, loads personnel bags onto a scale ahead of a simulated deployment, Jan. 26, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. It is important to know the correct weight of the bags so loadmasters can calculate the correct center of balance to ensure safety of flight.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)