Joint Base Langley-Eustis executes its first Combat Readiness Inspection

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. - A bus picks up Airmen after they process through a pre-deployment function line, Jan. 26, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The Airmen participated in a simulated deployment as part of a combat readiness inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)