    Joint Base Langley-Eustis executes its first Combat Readiness Inspection [Image 9 of 10]

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis executes its first Combat Readiness Inspection

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. - A bus picks up Airmen after they process through a pre-deployment function line, Jan. 26, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The Airmen participated in a simulated deployment as part of a combat readiness inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)

    This work, Joint Base Langley-Eustis executes its first Combat Readiness Inspection [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Cherish Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

