U.S. Air Force Col. Bryan Wong, left, 35th Maintenance Group commander, prepares to hit mochi during a mochi pounding ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2025. These events enhance the understanding of Japan’s traditional events and culture, strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance that is crucial to stability and security in the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 18:19
|Photo ID:
|8847003
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-TF852-1147
|Resolution:
|4660x3100
|Size:
|9.21 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mochi pounding 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.