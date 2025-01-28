Mochi pounding 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Bryan Wong, left, 35th Maintenance Group commander, prepares to hit mochi during a mochi pounding ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2025. These events enhance the understanding of Japan’s traditional events and culture, strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance that is crucial to stability and security in the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)