Mochi pounding 2025

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Kenkel, right, 35th Fighter Wing deputy commander, and a Japan Air Self-Defense Force Airman greet one another by putting their elbows together during a mochi pounding ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2025. This event is held annually to deepen the friendship between Japan and the U.S., strengthening the alliance through shared experiences. The bond between both forces is crucial, as their close cooperation and unity are key to maintaining security and stability in the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)



250123-F-TF852-1009