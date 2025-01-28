Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mochi pounding 2025 [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mochi pounding 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Kenkel, right, 35th Fighter Wing deputy commander, and a Japan Air Self-Defense Force Airman greet one another by putting their elbows together during a mochi pounding ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2025. This event is held annually to deepen the friendship between Japan and the U.S., strengthening the alliance through shared experiences. The bond between both forces is crucial, as their close cooperation and unity are key to maintaining security and stability in the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    250123-F-TF852-1009

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 18:19
    Photo ID: 8846997
    VIRIN: 250123-F-TF852-1015
    Resolution: 4054x2697
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mochi pounding 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mochi pounding 2025
    Mochi pounding 2025
    Mochi pounding 2025
    Mochi pounding 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download