Mochi pounding 2025

U.S. Air Force Col. Jonathan Bell, 35th Mission Support Group commander, hits mochi during a mochi pounding ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2025. These events aim to instill and grow appreciation of Japan’s traditional ceremonies and cultural heritage, strengthening the Japan-U.S. connection and alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)