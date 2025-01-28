Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mochi pounding 2025 [Image 3 of 4]

    Mochi pounding 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jonathan Bell, 35th Mission Support Group commander, hits mochi during a mochi pounding ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2025. These events aim to instill and grow appreciation of Japan’s traditional ceremonies and cultural heritage, strengthening the Japan-U.S. connection and alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mochi pounding 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

