U.S. Air Force Col. Jonathan Bell, 35th Mission Support Group commander, hits mochi during a mochi pounding ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2025. These events aim to instill and grow appreciation of Japan’s traditional ceremonies and cultural heritage, strengthening the Japan-U.S. connection and alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 18:19
|Photo ID:
|8847002
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-TF852-1073
|Resolution:
|5697x3790
|Size:
|13.15 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mochi pounding 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.