U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Kenkel, right, 35th Fighter Wing deputy commander, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Major Gen. Teruaki Fujita, left, 3rd Air Wing commander, pound mochi during a mochi pounding ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2025. This event is held annually to strengthen the friendship between Japan and the U.S., reaffirming their strong bond and close cooperation that enables the mutual security and readiness of the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 18:19
|Photo ID:
|8847001
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-TF852-1029
|Resolution:
|4779x3180
|Size:
|10.66 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mochi pounding 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.