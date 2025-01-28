Mochi pounding 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Kenkel, right, 35th Fighter Wing deputy commander, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Major Gen. Teruaki Fujita, left, 3rd Air Wing commander, pound mochi during a mochi pounding ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2025. This event is held annually to strengthen the friendship between Japan and the U.S., reaffirming their strong bond and close cooperation that enables the mutual security and readiness of the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)