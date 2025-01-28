Wter Survival Training

Soldiers of the 181st Medical Company Area Support perform water entry techniques during Water Survival Training at the US Coast Guard Guest House pool, Jan 26, 2025. Water Survival Training allows medical personnel to survive, traverse, and operate in water environments to maintain readiness in all operational scenarios.
01.26.2025
|01.26.2025
01.29.2025 10:12
|01.29.2025 10:12
8846333
|8846333
|VIRIN:
|250126-O-WV568-8645
1453x797
|1453x797
398.01 KB
|398.01 KB
SAN JUAN, PR
|SAN JUAN, PR
1
|1
0
|0
