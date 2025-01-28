Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wter Survival Training [Image 4 of 7]

    Wter Survival Training

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    01.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eric Maldonado 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Soldiers from the 181st Medical Company Area Support perform floating drills during Water Survival Training at the US Coast Guard Guest House pool, Jan 26, 2025. Floating drills allow soldiers to overcome their fear of deep water and mentally prepare them for water-based operations.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 10:12
    Photo ID: 8846331
    VIRIN: 250126-A-GH656-2790
    Resolution: 1288x1174
    Size: 260.09 KB
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR
