Soldiers from the 181st Medical Company Area Support perform floating drills during Water Survival Training at the US Coast Guard Guest House pool, Jan 26, 2025. Floating drills allow soldiers to overcome their fear of deep water and mentally prepare them for water-based operations.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 10:12
|Photo ID:
|8846331
|VIRIN:
|250126-A-GH656-2790
|Resolution:
|1288x1174
|Size:
|260.09 KB
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
This work, Wter Survival Training [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Eric Maldonado, identified by DVIDS