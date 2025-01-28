Wter Survival Training

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    01.26.2025

    Photo by Puerto Rico National Guard 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Soldiers from the 181st Medical Company Area Support learn swimming techniques during Water Survival Training at the US Coast Guard Guest House pool on Sunday, Jan 26, 2025. Water Survival Training requires soldiers to perform normal swimming activities in full uniform to demonstrate the effects of added weight and resistance in water scenarios.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 10:12
    Photo ID: 8846328
    VIRIN: 250126-O-WV568-6669
    Resolution: 1600x898
    Size: 460.81 KB
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR
