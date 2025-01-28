Wter Survival Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Raul Silva from the 181st Medical Company Area Support trains Spc. Justin Ortega Mandia from the HHC 1/296th Infantry Battalion at the US Coast Guard Guest House pool on Jan 26, 2025. Water Survival Training prepares soldiers for the upcoming Best Warrior Competition scheduled to begin on Feb 26, 2025.