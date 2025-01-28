Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wter Survival Training [Image 1 of 7]

    Wter Survival Training

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    01.26.2025

    Photo by Puerto Rico National Guard 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Soldiers of the 181st Medical Company Area Support perform water entry techniques during Water Survival Training at the US Coast Guard Guest House pool, Jan 26, 2025. Water Survival Training allows medical personnel to survive, traverse, and operate in water environments to maintain readiness in all operational scenarios.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 10:12
    Photo ID: 8846324
    VIRIN: 250126-O-WV568-2177
    Resolution: 1590x1152
    Size: 218.93 KB
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wter Survival Training [Image 7 of 7], by Puerto Rico National Guard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

