    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors conduct jet engine testing [Image 8 of 11]

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors conduct jet engine testing

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Seaman Gladjimi Balisage 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Andre Carey, assigned to aviation intermediate maintenance department aboard the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), services an F414 turbo fan engine during routine maintenance on the fan tail, Jan. 28, 2025. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. USS Gerald R. Ford is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gladjimi Balisage)

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors conduct jet engine testing [Image 11 of 11], by SN Gladjimi Balisage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

