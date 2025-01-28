USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors conduct jet engine testing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Andre Carey, left, and Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Donald Stepp, both assigned to aviation intermediate maintenance department aboard the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), conduct an engine test on an F414 turbo fan engine on the fan tail, Jan. 28, 2025. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. USS Gerald R. Ford is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gladjimi Balisage)