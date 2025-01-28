USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) sailor paints passageway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Structural Mechanic Erik Lopez, assigned to aircraft intermediate maintenance department aboard the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), paints overhead pipes in a passageway during routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean, Jan. 28, 2025. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. USS Gerald R. Ford is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tajh Payne)