USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors conduct jet engine testing

Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Joseph Davis, left, and Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Eduardo Sanchez, both assigned to aviation intermediate maintenance department aboard the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), operate controls in the jet engine control room during maintenance on an F414 turbo fan engine, Jan. 28, 2025. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. USS Gerald R. Ford is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gladjimi Balisage)