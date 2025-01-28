Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Aft lookout watch on the fantail [Image 1 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Aft lookout watch on the fantail

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tajh Payne 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    Boatswain's Mate Seaman Taylor Orr, assigned to deck department aboard the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), stands aft lookout watch on the fantail during routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean, Jan. 28, 2025. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. USS Gerald R. Ford is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tajh Payne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 20:07
    Photo ID: 8845899
    VIRIN: 250128-N-GC805-1028
    Resolution: 5766x3243
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Aft lookout watch on the fantail [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Tajh Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Aft lookout watch on the fantail
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) sailor paints passageway
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailor paints passageway
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors conduct routine maintenance
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors conduct jet engine testing
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors conduct jet engine testing
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors conduct jet engine testing
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors conduct jet engine testing
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors conduct jet engine testing
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors conduct jet engine testing
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors conduct jet engine testing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deck Department
    Underway
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Lookout
    Watchstanding

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download