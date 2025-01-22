37 AS celebrates groundbreaking ceremony for new operations facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony of the installation of a new operations center at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 24, 2025. The 37th AS prioritizes rapid response capabilities, supporting humanitarian aid and NATO operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)