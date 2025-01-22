Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    37 AS celebrates groundbreaking ceremony for new operations facility [Image 2 of 6]

    37 AS celebrates groundbreaking ceremony for new operations facility

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony of the installation of a new operations center at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 24, 2025. The 37th AS prioritizes rapid response capabilities, supporting humanitarian aid and NATO operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 04:13
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
