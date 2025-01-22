37 AS celebrates groundbreaking ceremony for new operations facility

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 86th AW command chief, pose for a photo during a groundbreaking ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 24, 2025. The construction project will build a new operations center for the 37th Airlift Squadron which is a pivotal component of the 86th AW's mission.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)

