37 AS celebrates groundbreaking ceremony for new operations facility

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 86th AW command chief, pose for a photo during a groundbreaking ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 24, 2025. The construction project will build a new operations center for the 37th Airlift Squadron which is a pivotal component of the 86th AW's mission.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)