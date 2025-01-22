37 AS celebrates groundbreaking ceremony for new operations facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members and local nationals celebrate the 37th Airlift Squadron groundbreaking ceremony of the installation of a new operations center at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 24, 2025. The Department of Defense received approval for the construction of a $23 million operations facility located adjacent to the dual-bay hangar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)