U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, speaks to 37th Airlift Squadron members during a groundbreaking ceremony at Ramstein Air Base Germany, Jan. 24, 2025. Ramstein leadership has long advocated for a new building with funding being finalized in late 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 04:13
|Photo ID:
|8844721
|VIRIN:
|240124-F-VH914-1026
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 37 AS celebrates groundbreaking ceremony for new operations facility [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.