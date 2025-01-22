37 AS celebrates groundbreaking ceremony for new operations facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, speaks to 37th Airlift Squadron members during a groundbreaking ceremony at Ramstein Air Base Germany, Jan. 24, 2025. Ramstein leadership has long advocated for a new building with funding being finalized in late 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)