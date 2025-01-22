37 AS celebrates groundbreaking ceremony for new operations facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leadership from the 86th Airlift Wing, 37th Airlift Squadron and German regional construction company Landesbetrieb Liegenschafts- und Baubetreuung break ground during the 37th AS groundbreaking ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 24, 2025. The 37th AS has been operating since World War II serving as an intrinsic component of the 86th AW’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)