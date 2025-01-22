Headquarters Air Force Chief of Chaplains visits Team Ramstein

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent C. Davis, Headquarters U.S. Air Force chief of chaplains, speaks to members of the 86th Mechanical Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 24, 2025. The MXS accomplishes all aspects of aircraft and equipment maintenance to fulfill the wing's airlift, contingency and support missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson)