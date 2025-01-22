Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headquarters Air Force Chief of Chaplains visits Team Ramstein [Image 6 of 6]

    Headquarters Air Force Chief of Chaplains visits Team Ramstein

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent C. Davis, Headquarters U.S. Air Force chief of chaplains, speaks to members of the 86th Mechanical Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 24, 2025. The MXS accomplishes all aspects of aircraft and equipment maintenance to fulfill the wing's airlift, contingency and support missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 02:59
    Photo ID: 8844702
    VIRIN: 250124-F-OS112-1047
    Resolution: 5607x3617
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headquarters Air Force Chief of Chaplains visits Team Ramstein [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

