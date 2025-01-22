Headquarters Air Force Chief of Chaplains visits Team Ramstein

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent C. Davis, Headquarters U.S. Air Force chief of chaplains, speaks to members of the 435th Contingency Response Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 24, 2025. As a member of the Chief of Staff of the Air Force and Chief of Space Operations special staff, Davis establishes guidance and provides advice on all matters pertaining to the religious and moral welfare of Air Force and Space Force personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)