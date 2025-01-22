Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headquarters Air Force Chief of Chaplains visits Team Ramstein [Image 2 of 6]

    Headquarters Air Force Chief of Chaplains visits Team Ramstein

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent C. Davis, Headquarters U.S. Air Force chief of chaplains, speaks to members of the 435th Contingency Response Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 24, 2025. As a member of the Chief of Staff of the Air Force and Chief of Space Operations special staff, Davis establishes guidance and provides advice on all matters pertaining to the religious and moral welfare of Air Force and Space Force personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 02:59
    Photo ID: 8844697
    VIRIN: 250124-F-EV810-1163
    Resolution: 5728x3811
    Size: 13.89 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
    This work, Headquarters Air Force Chief of Chaplains visits Team Ramstein [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    435th AGOW
    Ramstein Air Base
    Visit
    Chief of Chaplain
    U.S. Air Force

