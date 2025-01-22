Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Headquarters Air Force Chief of Chaplains visits Team Ramstein [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Headquarters Air Force Chief of Chaplains visits Team Ramstein

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, speaks with Maj. Gen. Trent C. Davis, Headquarters U.S. Air Force chief of chaplains, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 24, 2025. As Chief of Chaplains, Davis is the senior pastor for more than 700,000 active duty, guard, reserve and civilian forces serving in the U.S. and overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 02:59
    Photo ID: 8844701
    VIRIN: 250124-F-F3261-1076
    Resolution: 4981x2584
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headquarters Air Force Chief of Chaplains visits Team Ramstein [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Headquarters Air Force Chief of Chaplains visits Team Ramstein
    Headquarters Air Force Chief of Chaplains visits Team Ramstein
    Headquarters Air Force Chief of Chaplains visits Team Ramstein
    Headquarters Air Force Chief of Chaplains visits Team Ramstein
    Headquarters Air Force Chief of Chaplains visits Team Ramstein
    Headquarters Air Force Chief of Chaplains visits Team Ramstein

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chief of Chaplains
    435th AGOW
    Ramstein
    Chaplain
    visit
    86th MXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download