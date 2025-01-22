Headquarters Air Force Chief of Chaplains visits Team Ramstein

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, speaks with Maj. Gen. Trent C. Davis, Headquarters U.S. Air Force chief of chaplains, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 24, 2025. As Chief of Chaplains, Davis is the senior pastor for more than 700,000 active duty, guard, reserve and civilian forces serving in the U.S. and overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson)