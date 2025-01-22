Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headquarters Air Force Chief of Chaplains visits Team Ramstein [Image 3 of 6]

    Headquarters Air Force Chief of Chaplains visits Team Ramstein

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Richard Bure, 1st Communications Maintenance Squadron logistics supervisor, outlines the 1st CMXS’s mission to U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent C. Davis, left, Headquarters U.S. Air Force chief of chaplains, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 24, 2025. The 1st CMXS ensures resilient, sustainable, agile and responsive communications demands are met quickly and available across the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 02:59
    Photo ID: 8844698
    VIRIN: 250124-F-EV810-1368
    Resolution: 5599x3725
    Size: 13.16 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, Headquarters Air Force Chief of Chaplains visits Team Ramstein [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    435th AGOW
    Ramstein Air Base
    Visit
    Chief of Chaplain
    U.S. Air Force

