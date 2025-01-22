Headquarters Air Force Chief of Chaplains visits Team Ramstein

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Richard Bure, 1st Communications Maintenance Squadron logistics supervisor, outlines the 1st CMXS’s mission to U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent C. Davis, left, Headquarters U.S. Air Force chief of chaplains, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 24, 2025. The 1st CMXS ensures resilient, sustainable, agile and responsive communications demands are met quickly and available across the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)