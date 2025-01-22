Headquarters Air Force Chief of Chaplains visits Team Ramstein

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Oiler, right, 435th Security Forces Squadron administration and assessments section chief, describes the capabilities of an OshKosh Joint Light Tactical Vehicle to U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent C. Davis, left, Headquarters U.S. Air Force chief of chaplains, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 24, 2025. The JLTV is a new armored truck that is set to replace the aging Up-Armored High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, commonly known as the Humvee. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 02:59
|Photo ID:
|8844696
|VIRIN:
|250124-F-EV810-1259
|Resolution:
|5641x3753
|Size:
|11.39 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
