    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 [Image 8 of 8]

    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    An F-15C Eagle (left) assigned to the 159th Fighter Wing, Louisiana Air National Guard, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, Louisiana, parks next to two F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to 366th Fighter Wing, Mountain Home Air Force Base (AFB), Idaho, taxi in after a mission during Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Jan. 27, 2025, at Nellis AFB, Nevada. Red Flag was established in 1975 as the innovation of Lt. Col. Richard “Moody” Suter and one of the initiatives directed by General Robert J. Dixon, then commander of Tactical Air Command, to better ensure are forces are mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 02:29
    Photo ID: 8844695
    VIRIN: 250127-F-FT378-1310
    Resolution: 4645x3091
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    This work, Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Michael Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DOD
    Nellis AFB
    F-15E
    Louisiana Air National Guard
    Mountain Home AFB
    F-15C Eagle
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 25-1

