An F-15C Eagle (left) assigned to the 159th Fighter Wing, Louisiana Air National Guard, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, Louisiana, parks next to two F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to 366th Fighter Wing, Mountain Home Air Force Base (AFB), Idaho, taxi in after a mission during Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Jan. 27, 2025, at Nellis AFB, Nevada. Red Flag was established in 1975 as the innovation of Lt. Col. Richard “Moody” Suter and one of the initiatives directed by General Robert J. Dixon, then commander of Tactical Air Command, to better ensure are forces are mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)