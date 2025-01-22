Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to 366th Fighter Wing, Mountain Home Air Force Base (AFB), Idaho, taxis in after a mission during Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Jan. 27, 2025, at Nellis AFB, Nevada. The objective of exercises with speed and scale is to demonstrate the Department of the Air Force preparedness for complex, large-scale military operations, demonstrating the ability to operate in a contested, dynamic environment against high end threats on short notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 02:29
    Photo ID: 8844691
    VIRIN: 250127-F-FT378-1233
    Resolution: 4714x3136
    Size: 727.46 KB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Michael Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1
    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1
    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1
    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1
    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1
    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1
    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1
    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Nellis AFB
    F-15E
    Mountain Home AFB
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 25-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download