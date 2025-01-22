Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 [Image 7 of 8]

    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing, Shaw Air Force Base (AFB), South Carolina, taxis in after a mission during Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Jan. 27, 2025, at Nellis AFB, Nevada. Red Flag has seen over 30,000 aircraft and has provided training for more than 500,000 military personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 02:29
    Photo ID: 8844694
    VIRIN: 250127-F-FT378-1288
    Resolution: 3457x2300
    Size: 550.51 KB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Michael Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    DOD
    Shaw AFB
    Nellis AFB
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 25-1

