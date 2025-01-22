Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing, Shaw Air Force Base (AFB), South Carolina, taxis in after a mission during Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Jan. 27, 2025, at Nellis AFB, Nevada. Red Flag has seen over 30,000 aircraft and has provided training for more than 500,000 military personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)