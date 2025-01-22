Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to 366th Fighter Wing, Mountain Home Air Force Base (AFB), Idaho, taxi in after a mission during Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Jan. 27, 2025, at Nellis AFB, Nevada. Red Flag provides participants the opportunity to plan and employ together in the air domain, supported by space and cyber, in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)