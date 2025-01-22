Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to 64th Aggressor Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), Nevada, taxis in after a mission during Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Jan. 27, 2025. Red Flag was designed to expose each blue force pilot to their first 10 combat missions, allowing them to be more confident, effective, and combat-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)