Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to 64th Aggressor Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), Nevada, taxis in after a mission during Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Jan. 27, 2025. Red Flag was designed to expose each blue force pilot to their first 10 combat missions, allowing them to be more confident, effective, and combat-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 02:29
    Photo ID: 8844693
    VIRIN: 250127-F-FT378-1261
    Resolution: 3862x2570
    Size: 970.93 KB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Michael Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1
    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1
    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1
    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1
    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1
    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1
    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1
    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download