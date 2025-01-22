Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Cmdr. Stanley Linton, the All-Navy men’s team captain, crosses the finish line at the 2025 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championship at Windcrest Golf Club in Windcrest, Texas, on Jan. 25, 2025. The top five male and female finishers will earn a spot in the International Military Sports Council (CISM) World Winter Games in Lucerne, Switzerland on March 21. (Department of Defense photo by MC1 Colby A. Mothershead)