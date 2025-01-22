2025 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championship

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ensign Elizabeth Sullivan, left, from Portsmouth, R.I., and Lt. Madison Overby, right, from Austin, Minn., finish second and third for the Navy in the 2025 Armed Forces Women’s Cross Country Championship at Windcrest Golf Club in Windcrest, Texas, on Jan. 25, 2025. The top five female finishers will earn a spot in the International Military Sports Council (CISM) World Winter Games in Lucerne, Switzerland on March 21. (Department of Defense photo by MC1 Colby A. Mothershead)