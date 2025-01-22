Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championship [Image 8 of 16]

    2025 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championship

    WINDCREST, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Colby Mothershead 

    U.S. Armed Forces Sports

    Ensign Dillon Powell, middle, from Colorado Springs, Colo., leads the pack during the 2025 Armed Forces Men’s Cross Country Championship at Windcrest Golf Club in Windcrest, Texas, on Jan. 25, 2025. The top five male finishers will earn a spot in the International Military Sports Council (CISM) World Winter Games in Lucerne, Switzerland on March 21. (Department of Defense photo by MC1 Colby A. Mothershead)

    Sports
    Championship
    Armed Forces
    2025

