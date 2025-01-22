2025 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championship

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Men’s All-Navy team pose for a group photo after placing second overall in the 2025 Armed Forces Men’s Cross Country Championship at Windcrest Golf Club in Windcrest, Texas, on Jan. 25, 2025. The top five male finishers will earn a spot in the International Military Sports Council (CISM) World Winter Games in Lucerne, Switzerland on March 21. (Department of Defense photo by MC1 Colby A. Mothershead)