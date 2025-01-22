Breaking the Ice: Airmen remove snow, resume flying ops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 633d Civil Engineer Squadron remove ice from the flightline at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 23, 2025. After removing ice and snow from the hangars, the dump trucks moved the snow to a designated location to ensure flying operations resumed safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)