    Breaking the Ice: Airmen remove snow, resume flying ops [Image 4 of 4]

    Breaking the Ice: Airmen remove snow, resume flying ops

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Airmen from the 633d Civil Engineer Squadron remove ice from the flightline at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 23, 2025. After removing ice and snow from the hangars, the dump trucks moved the snow to a designated location to ensure flying operations resumed safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 11:44
    Photo ID: 8843735
    VIRIN: 250123-F-JG177-3169
    Resolution: 4137x2753
    Size: 837.89 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Breaking the Ice: Airmen remove snow, resume flying ops [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

